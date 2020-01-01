Does the iPhone 9 have a headphone jack?

The iPhone SE is one of the last Apple devices to ship with a headphone jack. It is safe to assume that all future devices, including the iPhone 9 (or iPhone SE 2) will not include a 3.5 mm headphone jack. This means Apple users will have to get used to using Lightning-connected headphones or wireless devices to listen to audio with all future next-generation devices.

The iPhone 9 is expected to launch in late-March or April if shipments are delayed by the coronavirus.