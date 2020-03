While nothing has been officially confirmed, the iPhone 9 is expected to ship with the same A13 processor as the iPhone 8. If true, this will be a significant upgrade from the A9 chip found in the iPhone SE. Other rumored specs include 3GB of RAM, a single 12-megapixel rear-facing camera, and a larger 4.7-inch display.

The iPhone 9 or iPhone SE 2 is expected to be released as the successor to the iPhone SE in late March.