When is the iPhone 9 release date?

An update to Apple's popular iPhone SE arrives in 2020. Instead of naming the device iPhone SE 2, reports indicate Apple plans to call it the iPhone 9.

The iPhone 9 features Apple's latest processor inside, along with an updated camera and Touch ID. With upgraded internal hardware and a design similar to the iPhone 8, Apple can lower the price on iPhone 9 models.

The iPhone 9 is slated for release in March 2020. Check back for more details as they become available.