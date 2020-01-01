How many megapixels is the iPhone 9 camera?

Although nothing has been confirmed, it is safe to assume that the iPhone 9 (or iPhone SE 2) will ship with a rear-facing 12MP iSight camera and 1.2MP front-facing FaceTime HD camera. Other features may include the ability to record HD video with support for 4K at a resolution of 3840 x 2160, autofocus with Focus Pixels technology, 63-megapixel panorama photos, auto image stabilization, a ƒ/2.2 aperture, burst mode and more.

The iPhone 9 is expected to be announced in late March 2020 and cost around $399.