How do I disable the auto-renew on an Uber pass?

Most Uber passes renew every 30 days. You must disable the Auto-renew feature if you do not want to be charged every 30 days.

Open the Uber app on your device. Tap the 3 lines in a circle in the upper left hand corner of the app. Tap Ride Pass. Scroll down and tap the Auto-renew slider. Tap and confirm that you want to turn off the auto-renew feature.

You can cancel your Uber pass at anytime and continue to receive your benefits until your pass has expired. Follow the same steps to enable the auto-renew feature if at anytime you change your mind within your 30 days.