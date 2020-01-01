How do I order a wheelchair accessible ride (WAV) with Uber?

Wheelchair accessible rides or WAV are available through the Uber app (as of 02/25/2020) in Chicago, DC, New York City, Philadelphia, Boston, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Portland, Phoenix, Houston, Austin, Toronto, the UK, Bangalore, Paris, and Newcastle (Australia). WAV rides cost around the same as a basic uberX trip. You can also bring other passengers and service animals. Other pets would need to be cleared with the individual drivers.

WAV driver-partners are certified by a third-party to help disabled passengers. Here's how to request a WAV ride: