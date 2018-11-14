How do I earn Uber Rewards?

Uber announced Uber Rewards on November 14, 2018. At the time of this post, the loyalty program is only available in 9 cities: Miami, New Jersey, Denver, Tampa, New York, Washington, DC, Philadelphia, Atlanta and San Diego. Uber plans to roll out Uber Rewards to all U.S. riders in the "next few months." Uber riders interested in joining the program can sign up for the wait list here.

Once you're in the program you will start earning points for "every eligible dollar" you spend on Uber services.

1 point for UberPool and Uber Eats

2 points for UberX, UberXL, Select, and WAV

3 points for Black and Black SUV

Uber Rewards includes four membership levels. You start at Blue and advance to Gold at 500 points. You advance from Gold to Platinum at 2,500 points, and at 7,500 points, you’ll advance to Diamond, the final tier.

Blue: 0 - 499 points

Gold: 500 - 2,499 points

Platinum: 2,500 - 7,499 points

Diamond: 7,500 and above

Befits include $5 added to your cash balance for every 500 points. A Gold membership nabs you "flexible cancellations" -- meaning you can cancel a ride up to 15 minutes after you booked it. Gold members will also receive faster response times from support agents when using Uber or Uber Eats.

Platinum members get all the benefits of a Gold membership, plus price protection. Price Protection allows you to "lock in lower prices between your two favorite places on UberX." Platinum members also receive priority pickups to reduce wait times at "most airports."

The highest tier, Diamond, includes all the previous benefits plus dedicated phone support, complimentary surprise upgrades from UberX, access to Uber's highest rated drivers and no delivery fee on Uber Eats every six months.