Can I browse the web on Apple TV?

Can I download a web browser for Apple TV? Does tvOS have a web browser? How can I view websites on Apple TV 4K? Where is the Safari app on Apple TV?
No web browser is available for Apple TV. Safari does not exist on tvOS, and third-party web browsers are not available in the App Store for Apple TV.
That being said, there is an easy way to browse websites from a secondary Apple device. If you have an iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, or Mac, you can open a web browser and share your screen to the Apple TV with AirPlay.Click here for help using AirPlay to surf the web on Apple TV.
tags:
Comments
Add new comment