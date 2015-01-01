Can I browse the web on Apple TV?

Can I download a web browser for Apple TV? Does tvOS have a web browser? How can I view websites on Apple TV 4K? Where is the Safari app on Apple TV?

No web browser is available for Apple TV. Safari does not exist on tvOS, and third-party web browsers are not available in the App Store for Apple TV.

That being said, there is an easy way to browse websites from a secondary Apple device. If you have an iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, or Mac, you can open a web browser and share your screen to the Apple TV with AirPlay.

Click here for help using AirPlay to surf the web on Apple TV.

