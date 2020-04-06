How to measure distance in Apple Maps on iPhone

By default, Apple Maps gets directions from your current location, and delivers the distance to your destination. Measuring the distance between two places which are different than the current location takes a few more steps. By marking a location, then getting the route between points, Apple Maps can measure the route distance on the iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch. Travel time based on the mode of transportation chosen, as well as the distance in miles or kilometers is displayed.

To calculate a route between two points with Apple Maps and determine the total distance of the route, follow these steps: