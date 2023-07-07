How to create an Instagram Threads profile

Threads is a text-sharing app designed by the Instagram team, offering users a dedicated space for engaging in public conversations. With Threads, users can log in using their Instagram accounts and enjoy real-time interactions on various topics. The app allows users to create profiles, customize settings, and connect with friends and creators who share their interests.

To get started with Threads, simply use your Instagram account to log in. Your username and verification will carry over, and you have the option to customize your profile exclusively for Threads.

Alternatively, you can switch accounts or create a new Threads Follow these steps to install and configure a Threads account on iPhone:

Open the App Store and install Threads, an Instagram app Launch the Threads app Sign in with your Instagram account (create an Instagram account here if needed) Confirm your Threads account name, bio, and link, or Import from Instagram Select a privacy setting and tap Continue Select Join Threads

Modifying your profile picture, bio, or links on Threads has no impact on your corresponding Instagram profile. The profiles you follow and those following you on Threads do not affect your Instagram followers or those you follow.

While you can edit your Threads profile anytime, updates to your username and personal information need to be made on Instagram. If your Instagram account is verified Threads will display a verification badge alongside your profile information, but changes to your username and personal information must be made on Instagram.