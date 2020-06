Can I translate with iPhone offline?

Yes, the Translate app can keep conversations private by delivering real-time language translations without a data connection.

Even with no cellular data or Wi-Fi connection, Translate utilizes the Apple Neural Engine coupled with on-device machine learning to deliver natural-sounding conversation. To translate between languages offline, iOS users must download the correct languages to their iPhone.

Once the supported languages are downloaded , they are marked Downloaded in Settings. Languages being spoken can be automatically recognized directly on the device.