Can I translate with iPhone offline?

Does the Translate app on iOS work without a data connection? Can I translate on iPhone with no cellular connection? Do I need Wi-Fi to use the Translate app on iPhone?
Yes, the Translate app can keep conversations private by delivering real-time language translations without a data connection.
Even with no cellular data or Wi-Fi connection, Translate utilizes the Apple Neural Engine coupled with on-device machine learning to deliver natural-sounding conversation. To translate between languages offline, iOS users must download the correct languages to their iPhone.Once the supported languages are downloaded, they are marked Downloaded in Settings. Languages being spoken can be automatically recognized directly on the device.
