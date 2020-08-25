How to watch 4K YouTube videos on iPhone

Full resolution 4K video is available for YouTube on iOS 14 and iPadOS 14. Even the Apple TV 4K has finally received 2160p YouTube support with the launch of tvOS 14. Not all videos on the streaming service offer the maximum resolution, with many topping out at HD quality.

Where 4K or UHD videos are available on YouTube, they can be played on supported devices no matter what size screen. Earlier versions of iOS limited video resolution on the YouTube app to 1080p or less.

Follow these steps to watch YouTube video at full 4K resolution on iOS 14 or later: