Can I install iOS 14 on my iPhone?

Is iOS 14 supported on my old iPhone? Will iOS 14 run on my existing iPhone? What Apple devices support iOS 14? Which iPhones can install iOS 14?
The launch of iOS 14 brings several new features to the iPhone, including picture-in-picture support and a new home screen.
iOS 14 is compatible with the following iPhone models:
- iPhone SE (2nd generation)
- iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max
- iPhone 11
- iPhone Xs, iPhone Xs Max
- iPhone XR
- iPhone X
- iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus
- iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus
- iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s Plus
- iPhone SE
- iPod touch (7th generation)
