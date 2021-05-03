Apple releases bug fixes with iOS 14.5.1

Just a week after the iOS 14.5 drop, Apple has released a minor bug fix with iOS 14.5.1. Alongside the latest update, Apple has also launched iOS 12.5.3 for older iPhones. These updates are recommended for all users and can be installed using an over-the-air (OTA) update. Apple has fixed an issue with app tracking and improved security on its mobile devices.

Apple's official release notes say:

This update fixes an issue with App Tracking Transparency where some users who previously disabled Allow Apps to Request to Track in Settings may not receive prompts from apps after re-enabling it

Some users experienced an issue where the Allow Apps to Request to Track toggle was greyed out and could not be switched on. For others, expected App Tracking Transparency alerts did not arrive after re-enabling the toggle. These problems have been addressed with iOS 14.5.1.

iOS 14.5 delivers several updates, including an update to Face ID that makes unlocking the iPhone while wearing a mask easier and more reliable. Apple Maps received new features, such as the ability to report speed traps and hazards on the road. New emoji and a redesigned Podcasts app round out the package.

One of the most popular features of iOS 14.5 is App Tracking Transparency, which delivers alerts to users when an app tracks activity across websites and other apps. The push for greater privacy from Apple has earned it some pushback from advertisers and other companies dependent on harvesting personal data such as Facebook.

When it comes to iOS 14.5.1, the update also fixes a vulnerability in Safari. Apple's security note reads:

Processing maliciously crafted web content may lead to arbitrary code execution. Apple is aware of a report that this issue may have been actively exploited.

The Mac, Apple Watch, and iPad received similar updates to fix this security issue. Make sure to update your iPhone to the latest firmware after backing up your device.