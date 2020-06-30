How to enable Facebook Dark Mode on iPhone

Dark Mode continues its relentless spread from app to app on iPhones everywhere. Facebook has finally jumped on the bandwagon, rolling out Dark Mode on iOS devices. The app joins Facebook's desktop version in offering a toggle to reverse the background and text colors for easier viewing at night or in dimly lit rooms. Facebook fans can set Dark Mode to automatically mirror the iPhone system settings, or enable the feature full time.

Facebook is in the process of rolling out Dark Mode to users worldwide. If your Facebook app does not have the Dark Mode settings yet, hold tight and check back later.

To enable Facebook Dark Mode on the iPhone, follow the steps below: