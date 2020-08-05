How to use iPhone's improved Magnifier

iPhone's Magnifier, which debuted in iOS 10 to little fanfare, is a really useful Accessibility feature that few people seem to know about. It does what you'd expect - it uses the camera to magnify details that are difficult to see with the naked eye, making it perfect for reading small text or picking out other minuscule details. The original version worked by taking a snapshot of the subject which you could then zoom in on (to a much greater degree than if you just took a normal photo) and change the color of in case it would help with clarity. It has received a major overhaul in iOS 14, however, and has several additional features and improvements.

The new version of Magnifier has an updated interface that is customizable, some additional color filters, and a new multi-shot feature that lets you take multiple photos to magnify rather than taking one and looking at it before moving on to the next. This makes looking at something like a menu, where you may go back and forth between pages, much more convenient. Here's how to use the updated Magnifier app on iPhone: