How do I download TikTok in the United States?

President Trump has promised to ban TikTok from operating on mobile devices in the United States.

“As far as TikTok is concerned, we’re banning them from the United States,” Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One on Friday, July 31.

Launch the iTunes on your computer or laptop. Sign out of your Apple ID. Click the circular flag icon in the lower-right corner. Select a different country from the list. Search for "TikTok" to locate the app. Click the Create New Account button and accept the Terms and Conditions. Create a new email address to create a new Apple ID. Click the link in that verification email.

Trump plans to use emergency economic powers or an executive order to bar the Chinese owned app from appearing on the Apple App Store and other platforms. TikTok users have already started diverting their followers to YouTube or Instagram in hopes of keeping the clout they have earned from creating content on the popular app. However, there is a workaround that iPhone and iPad owners can use to download TikTok on their devices when the ban goes into effect. Gamers have been using this trick for years to download games soft launched in other countries. Here's how to install TikTok from a different region:

You can also change your country or region on your iPhone or iPad but this requires that you spend all store credit remaining on your Apple ID, cancel any current subscriptions such as Apple Music, and you'll need an international payment method. You'll also need to redownload all your apps, music, movies, TV shows, and books from the new country's App Store. Make sure TikTok and your other favorite apps are available in the country you choose to switch to before making any semi-permanent changes to your device. Here's how to change your country or region on your iPhone or iPad: