How long will the iPhone 12 release be delayed?

Apple recently informed consumers that the release of the iPhone 12 will be pushed back due to production slow downs resulting from the coronavirus pandemic.

While there is still no official release dates, Apple originally indicated that the iPhone 12 would be released a few weeks later than expected. A delay of 2-3 weeks pushes the normal September release into October.

Though a few rumors have circulated that have forecasted both an earlier and later release, Apple's indication of a prospective October release is still the most concrete information available.

For now, expect the iPhone 12 to arrive in October, but stay tuned for updates.