Does my iPhone have 3D Touch?

Does my iPhone support Peek and Pop gestures? Can I use 3D Touch on my iPhone?
Apple has moved on from 3D Touch, with newer devices using Haptic Touch instead. Both features have a similar purpose, providing access to Quick Actions, shortcut menus, and content previews.
To use 3D Touch, long press (or deep press) items on the iPhone display.The following devices support 3D Touch:
- iPhone 6s
- iPhone 6s Plus
- iPhone 7
- iPhone 7 Plus
- iPhone 8
- iPhone 8 Plus
- iPhone X
- iPhone XS
- iPhone XS Max
tags:
Comments
Add new comment