Does my iPhone have 3D Touch?

Does my iPhone support Peek and Pop gestures? Can I use 3D Touch on my iPhone?

Peek and Pop

Apple has moved on from 3D Touch, with newer devices using Haptic Touch instead. Both features have a similar purpose, providing access to Quick Actions, shortcut menus, and content previews.

To use 3D Touch, long press (or deep press) items on the iPhone display.

The following devices support 3D Touch:
  • iPhone 6s
  • iPhone 6s Plus
  • iPhone 7
  • iPhone 7 Plus
  • iPhone 8
  • iPhone 8 Plus
  • iPhone X
  • iPhone XS
  • iPhone XS Max

Newest iPhone FAQs

VIEW ALL FAQS

tags: 
3D Touch

Comments

Add new comment