Does my iPhone have 3D Touch?

Apple has moved on from 3D Touch, with newer devices using Haptic Touch instead. Both features have a similar purpose, providing access to Quick Actions, shortcut menus, and content previews.

To use 3D Touch, long press (or deep press) items on the iPhone display.

iPhone 6s

iPhone 6s Plus

iPhone 7

iPhone 7 Plus

iPhone 8

iPhone 8 Plus

iPhone X

iPhone XS

iPhone XS Max

The following devices support 3D Touch: