Can I use Apple Fitness+ with my fitness tracker?

No, non-Apple smart watches and fitness / movement trackers are not compatible with Apple Fitness+.

To use Apple Fitness+ an Apple Watch is required. The Apple Watch collects health data such as heart rate and calories burned, which is fully integrated into Apple Fitness+ on-screen. Apple Watch metrics appear in the Fitness+ tab of the Fitness app.

Fitness+ workouts with professional trainers can be viewed on the iPhone, iPad, or Apple TV.