How can I change my Memoji shirt color?

Why are Memoji clothes white? How do I pick a different color for Memoji shirts? Can I change the clothing color on Memoji?
Apple Memoji clothes are white by default. But your Memoji doesn't have to stay this way. Much like everything else on a Memoji, the color of its shirt can be changed.
Follow these steps to change your Memoji shirt color:
- Launch the Messages app and start a new message
- Tap the emoji keyboard button
- Choose the more (...) button next to frequently used Memoji
- Select the Memoji to edit
- Tap the more (...) button
- Tap the Edit button
- Swipe left to Headwear
- Choose a color. This color will apply to your shirt even without a hat, or if your Memoji wears a different color mask
