How can I change my Memoji shirt color?

Apple Memoji clothes are white by default. But your Memoji doesn't have to stay this way. Much like everything else on a Memoji, the color of its shirt can be changed.

Follow these steps to change your Memoji shirt color:

  1. Launch the Messages app and start a new message
  2. Tap the emoji keyboard button
    3. Memoji clothing color 2
  3. Choose the more (...) button next to frequently used Memoji
    4. Memoji clothing color 3
  4. Select the Memoji to edit
    5. Choose custom Memoji shirt color
  5. Tap the more (...) button
    6. Memoji shirt color
  6. Tap the Edit button
    7. Memoji clothing color 4
  7. Swipe left to Headwear
    8. Memoji clothing color 5
  8. Choose a color. This color will apply to your shirt even without a hat, or if your Memoji wears a different color mask
    9. Memoji change shirt color

