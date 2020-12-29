Apple offering holiday deals on movie collections

The Movies section of iTunes now includes a variety of holiday deals starting at $10 for select double features and discounts on preselected bundles and franchise collections. You can now nab all 4 Hunger Games for only $20 or the entire Harry Potter franchise for $50. Other deals include "Under $20 genre bundles" including Christmas Classics (It's a Wonder Life, White Christmas, Scrooge), Naughty Holidays (Bad Santa 1&2), Action movies, horror and more.

Apple's iconic films bundles have been reduced to $30. Typically around $50 these sets include 10 popular films from different decades like the 80s, 90s and so on. Here are a few:

You can also find deals on single titles starting at $5, 4K HDR movies for $8 and Triple Features under $15.

Just visit the Movies section of iTunes on any device and click the Holiday Deals banner to start shopping.