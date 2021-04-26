How do I buy Uniswap (UNI)?

Uniswap is a popular decentralized trading protocol, essentially a decentralized crypto exchange, unlike centralized exchanges like Coinbase and Binance. Its governance token, UNI, allows holders to partake in deciding the future of the project. Uniswap is an example of an automated market maker, that uses a relatively new trading model, automated liquidity protocol, to solve the liquidity issues faced by centralized exchanges.

U.S. citizens can invest in Uniswap (UNI) through Coinbase by following these instructions (jump to step 7 if you already have a Coinbase account).