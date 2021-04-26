How can I buy and trade Filecoin (FIL)?

Filecoin aims to be a "decentralized storage network designed to store humanity's most important information," as opposed to the centralized cloud storage networks that we are familiar with, that have ultimate control of our data. This would ensure data always remains accessible and free of censorship. The Filecoin network is based on both proof-of-replication and proof-of-spacetime consensu mechanisms.

U.S. citizens can invest in Filecoin (FIL) through Coinbase by following these instructions (jump to step 7 if you already have a Coinbase account).