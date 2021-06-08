Does my iPhone support iOS 15?

Can I install iOS 15 on my old iPhone? What devices can run iOS 15?
iOS 15 brings the option of upgraded features to compatible devices. In fact, any device that runs iOS 14 is capable of installing iOS 15.
The list below shows each iPhone and iPod touch model that supports iOS 15:
- iPhone 12 Pro / Max
- iPhone 12 / mini
- iPhone SE (2nd generation)
- iPhone 11 Pro / Max
- iPhone 11
- iPod touch (7th generation)
- iPhone XS / Max
- iPhone X
- iPhone 8 / Plus
- iPhone 7 / Plus
- iPhone SE
- iPhone 6s / Plus
