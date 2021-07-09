What is the Notification Summary on iPhone?

How can I configure a Notification Summary? What information does Notification Summary show?
The Notification Summary provides a consolidated list of unread notifications on devices running iOS 15 and later. The feature can be enabled from Settings -> Notifications -> Scheduled Summary.
To reduce unwanted or low-priority notifications throughout the day, they are instead lumped together for later browsing.Once enabled, the Notification Summary can be set with the following options:
- Frequency of delivery
- Times of delivery
- Apps included in summary
