How to check the Air Quality Index on iPhone

Air quality can be important to health, especially when there are persistent sources of pollution, allergens, and local events such as wildfires. While you can easily take a walk outside to check the air, the Air Quality Index (AQI) delivers a numerical reading of air quality from 0 to 500. The higher the number, the more dangerous the air can be for your health.

On the iPhone, the Weather app makes it possible to quickly see AQI data for your current location or anywhere else. Along with the current conditions and weather forecasts, the Air Quality Index is delivered with warnings, if applicable. Note that some regions do not have AQI information available.

To find the AQI before you step outside, follow these steps on your iPhone or iPad: