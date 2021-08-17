When is the iOS 15 release date?

Apple has delivered iOS updates in mid-September for the past nine years running. The likelihood of iOS 15 making its debut during the week of September 13-17, 2021 is almost certain.

Look for iOS 15 to be released to the general public on Wednesday, September 15, 2021. In the meantime, find out if your iPhone is compatible with the iOS 15 update.

iOS 14: Wednesday, September 16, 2020

iOS 13: Thursday, September 19, 2019

iOS 12: Monday, September 17, 2018

iOS 11: Tuesday, September 19, 2017

iOS 10: Tuesday, September 13, 2016

iOS 9: Wednesday, September 16, 2015

iOS 8: Wednesday, September 17, 2014

iOS 7: Wednesday, September 18, 2013

iOS 6: Wednesday, September 19, 2012

Past Apple iOS launch dates: