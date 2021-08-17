When is the iOS 15 release date?

When can I install iOS 15? What is the release date for the public version of iOS 15? When will Apple deliver iOS 15 upgrades?
Apple has delivered iOS updates in mid-September for the past nine years running. The likelihood of iOS 15 making its debut during the week of September 13-17, 2021 is almost certain.
Look for iOS 15 to be released to the general public on Wednesday, September 15, 2021. In the meantime, find out if your iPhone is compatible with the iOS 15 update.Past Apple iOS launch dates:
- iOS 14: Wednesday, September 16, 2020
- iOS 13: Thursday, September 19, 2019
- iOS 12: Monday, September 17, 2018
- iOS 11: Tuesday, September 19, 2017
- iOS 10: Tuesday, September 13, 2016
- iOS 9: Wednesday, September 16, 2015
- iOS 8: Wednesday, September 17, 2014
- iOS 7: Wednesday, September 18, 2013
- iOS 6: Wednesday, September 19, 2012
