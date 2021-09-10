How to move the Safari address bar on iPhone

Apple has redesigned Safari with a new tab bar. This address/search bar appears at the bottom of the iPhone screen by default. Many users find this takes some getting used to, as the address bar has always been located at the top of the display. For anyone not enjoying the new setup, Safari makes it possible to bring back the old configuration.

Moving the address bar back to its classic location at the top of the screen can be accomplished two different ways. Either navigate through Settings or make the change directly in Safari on iOS 15 or later.

Follow these steps to move the Safari address bar on iPhone:

Move the address bar in Safari

Launch Safari on iOS 15 or later Tap the letters (AA) button to the left of the search bar Choose Show Top Address Bar

Move the address bar in Settings