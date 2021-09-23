Why did my AirTag disappear from Find My?

Where is my AirTag after updating to iOS 15? Why are AirTags missing from the Find My app?
After updating to iOS 15, check the Find My app for your AirTags. Some users have reported an AirTag disappeared from Find My after installing iOS 15.0.
If your AirTag fails to deliver alerts make sure it's still paired in Find My. Should the AirTags be missing from the Find My app, this could be a bug in the iOS 15 initial update on your device. Apple may issue a fix.In the meantime, restore AirTags to the Find My app by performing a reset. Click here for instructions on how to factory reset your AirTag.
