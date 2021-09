Apple Watch Series 7 comes in two sizes:

41 mm case (compatible with 38 mm, 40 mm, and 41 mm bands)

45 mm case (compatible with 42 mm, 44 mm, and 45 mm bands)

The display screen on Apple Watch Series 7 is 20 percent larger than the Series 6 and the Apple Watch SE. Compared to the Apple Watch Series 3, the Series 7 has 50 percent more screen area.