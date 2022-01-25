Where is the equalizer on iPhone?

Does iOS have an EQ setting? How can I adjust the equalizer on iPhone?
Many users search under Settings for an equalizer on the iPhone or iPad. An equalizer can be used to customize audio frequencies such as bass or treble, which shapes the sound output. Some listeners enjoy changing the EQ depending on what genre of music is playing.
There are no system-wide EQ settings to customize audio frequencies on the iPhone.Without an EQ under iOS settings, the equalizer must be adjusted within individual apps. Some apps offer this capability, such as the built-in Spotify equalizer and the Apple Music EQ settings.
