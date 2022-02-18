Apple Music launches Replay 2022

Just a few short weeks after last year's Replay, Apple Music Replay 2022 is now available. Replay offers Apple Music subscribers their top 100 most played songs, top 10 albums of the year, and a list of most favorite artists. The information updates automatically throughout the year as the hours of music listening add up, powered by Apple Music algorithms in the background.

Apple Music Replay 2022 can be accessed in-app or by visiting music.replay.com on the web. Apple Music subscribers may be greeted with the following message if they haven't clocked enough hours of listening during the new year:

You haven't listened to enough music to generate a playlist - yet. Check out our recommendations in Listen Now and start discovering tomorrow's favorite tracks today.

Apple Music offers access to 90 million songs including curated playlists and live radio. The service is fully integrated with Siri and syncs across all devices logged into your Apple ID. Tracks can be downloaded for offline listening, and content is available in Dolby Atmos and lossless audio formats.

Apple recently launched its Apple Music Voice Plan, which offers Apple Music access exclusively via the Siri voice assistant for only $4.99 per month. The plan is designed to work with devices such as the HomePod mini. Purchasing a new audio device from Apple comes with six months of Apple Music free.

New subscribers can try Apple Music with a one-month free trial. Apple offers Voice, Student, Individual, and Family plans for listening anywhere.