How to see your Apple Music Replay

Apple Music offers a year-end summary of your top songs, artists, and albums. Spotify users may already be familiar with Spotify Wrapped, which delivers all kinds of fun facts about music listening during the year. On Apple Music the annual music review is called Replay.

See Apple Music Replay on iPhone

The Apple Music Replay is updated on Sundays throughout the year and shows the top 100 tracks you've played in a single playlist. To find your latest Replay follow these steps:

Launch the Apple Music app Tap the Listen Now tab Swipe to the bottom Open the Replay 2021 playlist

View Apple Music Replay listening stats

Apple Music Replay does not include as much information as Spotify Wrapped, however there are some listening statistics calculated for the year. These music stats can't be found in the Apple Music app. Follow these steps to view your Replay listening stats:

Launch a web browser Navigate to music.apple.com/replay Sign in to your Apple Music account to see stats Tap the More (...) menu to share

Apple will likely add more features to Replay as it continues to improve Apple Music. Look for your Apple Music Replay mix at any time during the year.