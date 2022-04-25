How to set up a Twitter Community

Twitter Communities are a space where users can connect and hold discussions about specific topics. The specialized groups are controlled by Twitter admins and moderators, who are tasked with enforcing community rules and keeping conversations relevant to the overall topic. Community tweets can be seen by all Twitter users but only invited members can participate in the discussion. Anyone with an active public account can join a community when invited by a member. Some groups can also have open memberships where anyone can enjoy.

As of right now there is no way to create your own community. Twitter is currently working on expanding creation access, but until then you can only apply to be a community admin or moderator. This is strictly a volunteer position as Twitter does not provide payment for creating, administering, or moderating communities. As a moderator you must enforce Twitter rules by hiding tweets that do not comply. Moderators must also keep discussions on topic.

To become an admin your Twitter account must

Be public. No protected tweets.

Must be at least six months old.

Must have verified either an email address or a phone number.

Must not violate, or have a history of violating, the Twitter Terms of Service.

You can apply to create and moderate your own Twitter Community here. You need to be logged in to your Twitter account, have an updated email and write a brief description of your planned group.

Twitter respond if your community is approved.