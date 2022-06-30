How to use Remind Later with Mail on iPhone

With the launch of iOS 16 the stock Mail app in iOS gains new features. One useful addition makes it possible to set a future reminder for email messages, which punts the message to a later date and streamlines the inbox. Setting a reminder for an email is as simple as marking a message unread.

Scheduling a reminder for an email message can be achieved in a few steps. The reminder can happen in as little as one hour, or scheduled for a custom date using the calendar. Follow these steps to use Remind Later with Mail on iPhone: