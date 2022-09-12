Does iPhone 14 have an always-on screen?

Apple revealed the first iPhone models to have Always-On displays with the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. This feature keeps the time and widgets visible, while dimming background wallpaper to save power.

Battery life is also extended because the iPhone automatically turns off the screen when your device is in a pocket or face-down on a table. The Always-On feature is possible thanks to the latest power-sipping OLED Super Retina XDR display with ProMotion.

Both the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max support Always-On displays. The iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus do not keep the screen illuminated at all times.