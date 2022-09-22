iPhone 14 Pro demand extends delivery times

High demand for Apple's latest iPhone Pro models has extended delivery times. Those just ordering an iPhone 14 Pro or iPhone 14 Pro Max can expect to wait up to six weeks depending on color and storage tier. Wait times may increase as the holiday season approaches, especially if Apple experiences supply issues.

The company has already asked supplier Han Hai to switch over iPhone 14 production lines to make more iPhone 14 Pro models instead. This will help by increasing fourth quarter iPhone Pro shipments by ten percent, according to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.

In fact, strong US demand for the iPhone 14 Pro Max gives it the longest wait time of any iPhone model launched over the past six years. Average delivery times for this model are just shy of six weeks. In-store pickup for iPhone 14 Pro Max models has become nearly impossible to find at Apple retail stores. Sales in China are also strong, with launch day crashing Apple servers as two million orders were placed in the first day.

Wait times for the iPhone 14 Pro are slightly shorter, with an average delivery time of 4-5 weeks. Fewer customers look to be purchasing the standard-tier iPhone 14 models. The iPhone 14 now arrives within a week of ordering, while the iPhone 14 Plus has a wait time of three weeks.

Apple has definitely sparked interest in the iPhone Pro lineup by highlighting its new Dynamic Island, which replaces the Face ID notch on the front of the device. The iPhone 14 Pro also features a 48-megapixel camera sensor for the first time, as well as an always-on display.