Does the iPhone 15 have USB-C or Lightning?

Can I use USB-C cables on iPhone 15? Does iPhone 15 support Lightning?

Apple USB-C to Lightning

All iPhone 15 models launching in fall 2023 feature USB-C ports in place of Apple's proprietary Lightning connector.

According to Apple watcher Mark Gurman, the iPhone 15 will definitely feature USB-C. His sources are on top of the fact that European Union regulations are to mandate USB-C connections for all smartphones starting by 2024. This legal requirement covers 27 countries and is intended to reduce e-waste and redundancy by standardizing charging technology.

Apple already uses USB-C on some iPad and MacBook models. The plug, which is reversible, makes the Lightning connector largely unnecessary.

iPhone 15