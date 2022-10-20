How do I unlock Hidden and Recently Deleted albums in Photos?

Can I permanently unlock Hidden / Deleted albums on iPhone? How can I remove Hidden / Recently Deleted locks in Photos?
With the install of iOS 16 two of the Utilities albums in Photos gained a lock. By default, the iPhone keeps Hidden and Recently Deleted photos behind Face ID, Touch ID, or a passcode entry.
If you wish to reverse this, and make the Hidden and Recently Deleted albums permanently unlocked you can follow these steps:
- Navigate to Settings -> Photos
- Toggle Use Face ID / Touch ID -> OFF (grey switch)
Now both the Hidden and Recently Deleted albums are always unlocked, as they were before iOS 16.
