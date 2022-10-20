How do I unlock Hidden and Recently Deleted albums in Photos?

With the install of iOS 16 two of the Utilities albums in Photos gained a lock. By default, the iPhone keeps Hidden and Recently Deleted photos behind Face ID, Touch ID, or a passcode entry.

If you wish to reverse this, and make the Hidden and Recently Deleted albums permanently unlocked you can follow these steps:

Navigate to Settings -> Photos Toggle Use Face ID / Touch ID -> OFF (grey switch)

Now both the Hidden and Recently Deleted albums are always unlocked, as they were before iOS 16.