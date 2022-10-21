How can I lock / unlock a note on iPhone?

Notes can be locked away from prying eyes in iOS 16 and later. Once a note is locked, opening the note requires Face ID / Touch ID or a passcode to open. A custom password can also be set for locked notes.

To lock a note on iPhone:

Launch the Notes app and open a note Tap the More (...) button Tap the Lock button Authenticate with Face ID, Touch ID, passcode, or the custom password The note now requires authentication to view

To unlock a note:

Launch the Notes app and open a note Tap View Note or tap the Lock icon at the top Authenticate with Face ID, Touch ID, passcode, or the custom password

To remove a lock permanently: