How can I lock / unlock a note on iPhone?

Notes can be locked away from prying eyes in iOS 16 and later. Once a note is locked, opening the note requires Face ID / Touch ID or a passcode to open. A custom password can also be set for locked notes.

To lock a note on iPhone:

  1. Launch the Notes app and open a note
  2. Tap the More (...) button
  3. Tap the Lock button
  4. Authenticate with Face ID, Touch ID, passcode, or the custom password
  5. The note now requires authentication to view

To unlock a note:

  1. Launch the Notes app and open a note
  2. Tap View Note or tap the Lock icon at the top
  3. Authenticate with Face ID, Touch ID, passcode, or the custom password

To remove a lock permanently:

  1. Launch the Notes app and open a note
  2. Tap the More (...) button
  3. Tap the Remove button
  4. Authenticate with Face ID, Touch ID, passcode, or the custom password
  5. The note is now open permanently

