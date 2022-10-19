When is the iPad 10 / M2 iPad Pro release date?

Apple revealed the redesigned iPad 10th generation and the M2 iPad Pro in October 2022. Both models are available for pre-order now, and ship on Wednesday, October 26. They are also available in stores at this time.

The Apple TV 4K was also refreshed. The 2022 Apple TV can be pre-ordered now and ships on Friday, November 4.

The iPad Pro features the M2 processor, ProRes video capture, and detects a 2nd-generation Apple Pencil hovering up to 12 mm above the display. The entry-level iPad 10 delivers a larger 10.9-inch display and four colors: Blue, Pink, Silver, and Yellow.