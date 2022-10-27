How many custom lock screens can I make on iPhone?

Apple introduced customized lock screen wallpapers and widgets with iOS 16 and later. iPhone owners can even add focus filters to individual lock screens, switching back and forth depending on whenever needed.

Now that the lock screen and clock can be customized, how many different wallpapers can iOS handle? There is a wallpaper limit, since storing all of the relevant information and photos does take up storage.

iPhone users are limited to 200 custom lock screens.

If this limit is reached, attempting to add a new wallpaper delivers the alert message "Wallpaper Limit Reached. To create a new wallpaper, you need to delete one first."