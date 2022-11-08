How to revert to a 4-digit passcode on iPhone

The iPhone defaults to a six-digit passcode for increased security. This means there are one million possible passcode combinations, making the iPhone tough to crack. Anyone struggling with Face ID or Touch ID, however may be entering their passcode more often than not. When this happens, for whatever reason, there is a way to revert back to the old four-digit passcode.

Entering a 4-digit passcode on iPhone saves a lot of typing over the long term. Provided your iPhone is not being cracked by a professional, it would still take forever to manually enter the 10,000 possible combinations a four-digit passcode provides.

To enable a 4-digit passcode on iPhone or iPad, follow the steps below: