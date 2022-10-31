How can I make my Apple Watch screen brighter?

The Apple Watch Ultra and Series 8 offer the brightest screens yet from Apple. Full brightness on the Apple Watch Ultra is 2,000 nits, with the Series 8 clocking up to 1,000 nits.

Apple Watch saves battery life by default. This means the full brightness capabilities are rarely activated. While the brightness automatically adjusts thanks to the built-in light sensor, you can manually increase this setting.

Launch Settings Tap Display & Brightness Touch the green bar or light icons to adjust brightness level

Follow these steps on Apple Watch to maximize screen brightness:

There are three brightness levels to choose from. When the maximum brightness is set, Apple Watch will deliver it's brightest screen in appropriate environments (such as outdoor sun).