Can I use Spotify on Apple Watch with no iPhone?

The Spotify app on Apple Watch has a long list of features. While the app can be used to remote control playback on iPhone, it can also stream music directly and play downloaded tracks offline.

To download Spotify music and podcasts to Apple Watch, you must be a Spotify Premium subscriber. Once downloaded, these tracks can be played directly on Apple Watch with AirPods or Bluetooth headphones.

Streaming Spotify content directly from Apple Watch does not require an iPhone. Much like downloading tracks, however it does require a Spotify Premium subscription. Not only this, but the Apple Watch must be connected to an active cellular data plan. Only Apple Watch Series 3 models and later with cellular data can use this function.

For the best experience, always make sure to keep your Apple Watch updated. Spotify also recommends keeping the Spotify app on iPhone updated to the latest version.