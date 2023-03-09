Does my HomePod have temperature / humidity sensors?

The Apple HomePod smart speaker delivers more than just room-filling sound. With voice assistant Siri and HomeKit the device offers control of smart home accessories, music streaming, and more. Now thanks to built-in sensors, the HomePod can monitor indoor temperature and humidity levels. Current readings can be viewed directly in the Home app.

The original HomePod does not include temperature and humidity sensors. To get this information, you must have the HomePod mini or the 2nd generation HomePod.

Furthermore, to see temperature and humidity data for a room the HomePod software must be updated to version 16.3 or later.