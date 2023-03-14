How can I watch March Madness on iPhone?

The annual NCAA college basketball tournament has arrived. This year, the March Madness Live app has been updated to include support for Live Activities, CarPlay, and more. It serves as a one-stop shop for all things March Madness on the iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, and Apple Watch. The only catch: a TV provider sign in is required to exceed the free 3-hour preview period.

Games can also be watched on individual channel apps, which also require TV provider sign in. Here are the apps for live streaming March Madness: