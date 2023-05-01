How can I filter inappropriate content on YouTube?

How do I make YouTube kid-safe? Does YouTube have child safe settings?
YouTube can be set up to prevent mature or inappropriate content from being played. For the benefit of children or anyone who does not wish to see this content, Restricted Mode filters out content identified using video titles, descriptions, metadata, Community Guidelines reviews, and more. Once enabled, comments on watched videos are also blocked.
Follow these steps to filter mature content on YouTube automatically:
Enable Restricted Mode in YouTube
- Launch the YouTube app
- Sign in to your YouTube account if not already signed in
- Tap your profile photo at the top right corner
- Choose Settings -> General (Settings is the gear icon)
- Toggle Restricted Mode -> ON
tags: