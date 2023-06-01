How to watch the WWDC keynote from anywhere

As usual, the Apple Worldwide Developers Conference will showcase the latest announcements about software and hardware, including the highly anticipated Apple headset and Apple's upcoming extended reality platform. Apple fans and developers can watch the keynote presentation kickoff WWDC23 on Monday, June 5 at 10:00 AM Pacific (1:00 PM Eastern). The event will be broadcast from Apple Park in Cupertino, California on several different apps and devices.

There are many different ways to watch the keynote presentation from almost anywhere with a data connection:

Watch on iPhone, iPad, Mac, or Apple TV

Launch the Apple TV app and find the WWDC stream or

Open the Apple YouTube channel via web browser or the YouTube app or

Navigate to the Apple Events page via web browser

Watch on a Windows PC or other device

Open the Apple YouTube channel via web browser or

Navigate to the Apple Events page via web browser or

Launch the Apple TV app and find the WWDC stream on supported smart TVs, game consoles, and streaming devices

Developers can use the Apple Developer app to watch the WWDC 2023 keynote broadcast, which also provides resources for this year's itinerary at WWDC and other programming resources. Any web browsers such as Chrome, Firefox, or Safari used to stream the event must support AAC, H.264, and MSE to watch. Twitter will not carry the WWDC keynote live.

Of course, video of the event will be accessible afterwards from the Apple Events page or by visiting the Apple Events channel on Apple Podcasts.